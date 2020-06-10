Window World of Rockford repairing windows of businesses damaged by looters

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A handful of Freeport businesses were damaged after violent protests. A window business in Rockford is helping those businesses get back on their feet.

Joe's Pizza in Freeport has never had to board up its walls in its nearly 30 years of business.

"There was anger, there was sadness, there was surprise, there was disappointment, you know you have never had anything like this happen," said Joe's Pizza Owner Becky Valenti.

Behind the boards are shattered windows. The damage occurred after a protest turned violent in Freeport on May 31.

"My business being just across the street from the courthouse and in the vicinity of the sheriff and the police department, I was obviously very close to the action," said Valenti.

The president of Window World of Rockford noticed the damage across the Freeport and Rockford communities and wanted to provide a little bit of relief.

"We told them that we are going to go ahead and replace this and it's not going to cost you anything," said Window World of Rockford President Scott Williamson.

"It means a world to people like me because it's going to make it so much easier and so much more effective," said Valenti.

Valenti says the window donation keeps her humble in a time when so many are struggling.

"When there's a crisis you kind of always wonder what's going to happen to me," said Valenti.

"This is the last thing that she needed right. We just wanted to bring a little ray of sunshine and hope and just show, 'hey we are supporting you and supporting your community and the people that have supported our business,'" said Williamson.

Making the best of a bad situation and hoping to return the business back to normal.

"Let's get those boards down and let's get things fixed up back to the way they were," said Williamson.

Window World of Rockford is working hand in hand with Ability Glass Service to determine when the windows can be installed and expect it to be within the next two weeks.