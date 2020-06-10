Village of Poplar Grove holding fireworks show this weekend

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — While it may not be July, a village in the Stateline will be holding a fireworks show this weekend.



The Village of Poplar Grove announced on Facebook they will be holding a fireworks show this Saturday near village hall.



The village says in order to abide by health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 foot circles will be painted in the grass to ensure families can social distance.



The 15 minute fireworks show is set to begin at 9:15 p.m. Saturday.