South Elgin woman faces animal cruelty charges; authorities find 3 dead dogs, 11 malnourished at home

SOUTH ELGIN, Illinois (WREX) — A South Elgin woman faces animal cruelty charges after authorities said they found three dead dogs and 11 malnourished dogs at her home.

Emily A. Chesterfield turned herself in Tuesday and was released after posting $500 bond, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

Kane County sheriff's deputies and Kane County Animal Control responded to Chesterfield's home May 30 and found three dead dogs in "various stages of decomposition." The 11 additional dogs found on the property were deemed malnourished and in poor health, according to the state's attorney's office.

Animal control removed the live dogs from the home, which was found to be unsafe and unsanitary.

The day before Chesterfield surrendered, a judge issued a warrant for her arrest. She is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a class 4 felony.

She will be in court June 23 at 9 a.m. at the Kane County Judicial Center.