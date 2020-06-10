Rockford’s Champion: Looking Back at Fred VanVleet in the 2019 NBA Finals – Game 5

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On June 10, 2019, the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors met in game 5 of the NBA Finals, with the Raptors having a chance to close out the series on their home court. Toronto narrowly missed out on getting the job done, with the Warriors escaping Canada with a 106-105 win. Fred VanVleet scored 11 points in 27 minutes, hitting 3-6 from 3-point range. Kawhi Leonard gave the Raptors the lead with big bucket after big bucket down the stretch. But Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry answered with some late 3s of their own to put Golden State up 1 in the final seconds. Kyle Lowry's shot at the buzzer was partially blocked, leaving the Warriors' hopes for a third straight championship alive.

"Yeah that was tough because we had a real chance to win that game," VanVleet said. "We were up and had good position. KD [Kevin Durant] played well in his few minutes that he played so he gave them a big boost. We had a chance to close them out and we just didn't get the job done. That one was tough because we wanted to win at home. We wanted to celebrate, the whole nine. I think having won games 3 and 4, going back for game 6 wasn't a problem. I think we felt pretty good about it. Everybody stayed locked in."

That night was also the debut of Jurassic Park Rockford, a huge watch party in downtown Rockford that brought thousands of people out to cheer on VanVleet in his attempt to become the first NBA champion to come out of the city. VanVleet's friends and family had a lot to say about game 5 and Jurassic Park Rockford.

Susan Danforth (Fred's mom): "We went back to the house, had dinner, relaxed and he got ready for the next game. That's when he was like, you guys can't come."

Jordan Hardy (Fly Guy Films Owner and Fred's longtime friend): "Were you there at the Jurassic Park? You kind of know what it was then. We all thought they were going to win. I think Curry hit like two threes in a row. We thought we had won. We were popping the champagne. All of that. We were going crazy. But no, they hit the threes and we lost. It was heartbreaking for us but we were like, we still have another chance."

Keffer Simpson (COO, FVV Shop): "The energy was phenomenal."

Airamis Clark (CEO, FVV Shop): "It was something you had to be there to witness. That was something that doesn't happen in Rockford. Everybody there with the same mission, the same mindset. Everybody showing love, it was crazy."

Marquez Beeks (Fred's Marketing Director and longtime friend): "Everything else stopped. Everybody was tuned in on the jumbotron. Nothing else mattered at that point. If somebody was calling your phone, nothing mattered except for the game."

Airamis Clark: "And every time Fred hit a shot you would just feel the ground shaking. It didn't matter if it was a free throw. Anytime the ball touched his hands, the Rockford Jurassic Park went crazy."

Joe Danforth (Fred's stepdad): "I thought it was just cool that a lot of people in Rockford had embraced him like that. Everybody was celebrating him playing in the game. Everybody was a Fred fan."

Fred fans would have to reconvene for another Jurassic Park Rockford a few days later, as the Raptors had to head back to Oakland for game 6 to try to clinch the series on the road.