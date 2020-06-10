Rockford man dies following weekend shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has died from his injuries after being shot over the weekend.



Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says a 29-year-old man from Rockford died on Monday. The victim's name has not been released.



The man was one of two people who were shot on Saturday near the Top Notch Barbershop in the 3400 block of N. Main.



Police say one person was taken to the police department to be questioned about the incident. However, no additional information has been released at this time.



There's no word on the other victim's condition.

