RMTD announces route changes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting next week, the Rockford Mass Transit District is adding additional service to its temporary COVID-19 service reduction schedule.

The core weekday route structure, consisting of routes #41, 42, 43, 44, and 45 will now begin service an hour earlier at 5:15 a.m. instead of 6:15 a.m.

In addition to the core service, the #6 Kilburn will also start at 6:00 a.m., Monday thru Friday

The #6 Kilburn will also be added to the Saturday schedule beginning at 8:15 a.m.

The #16 and #17 modified City Loops North and South will start earlier at 6:30 and 6:35 a.m. respectively during the week and at 8:20 a.m. on Saturdays

The #22 N. Second Street route will run Monday thru Friday starting at 6:48 am and will run on Saturdays starting at 9:48 a.m.

Night service and Sunday service will remain unchanged.

RMTD said, "These additions are a result of RMTD’s continued efforts to re-introduce service in a sustainable manner while maintaining social distancing measures. We will continue to monitor progress toward the State and our region’s progress toward Phase 4 and continue to adjust service accordingly."