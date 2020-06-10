Rain exits the forecast for a while after tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Soggy and humid weather leave for several days after one last round of rainfall today. The weather cools off dramatically along with this change to sunny and drier weather.

End of the rain:

The last of the rain showers for this week (and much of next week) sweeps through early this evening. The rain remains light and scattered, so downpours should be over. By 8 pm, look for dry weather again, and we may even see the sunset with clear weather sliding in late this evening.

Up to 2" of rain has fallen within just the last couple of days.

Two days of afternoon downpours result in hefty rain totals. Many spots saw up to 2" of rain within the last 2 days. We get a chance to dry out for several days in a row.

Late tonight, the sky clears out, the humidity drops, and temperatures cool into the middle 50's.

Cool, dry, and clear:

Bright, sunny weather kicks in tomorrow, with these conditions last well into next week. The only changes we see will be in the temperatures and humidity.

Temperatures drop to and well below average before rebounding next week.

Thursday stays right on average with a high of around 80. The heat should still feel fairly comfortable due to the low humidity.

The humidity drops way down again this weekend.

A stouter cold front shoves in Friday, resulting in a more substantial drop in temperature. Highs Friday warm to the upper 70's, but by Saturday we'll fall to the low 70's. The air really dries out, so we won't feel any hints of humidity this weekend. Sunday warms back into the middle 70's.

Rebound next week:

The weather remains sunny through next Wednesday, but the heat and humidity are back. The 80's return Monday, then the upper 80's are back in by Wednesday. At that point, the humid air is back, so conditions will feel like summer.

There are slight chances for rain early in the week, but the odds are against rain until possibly late in the week. We could go at least 7 days in a row with sunshine and dry weather.