Rain chances continue midweek ahead of late week cool down

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday's tropical downpours have moved out of the Stateline, but another round of afternoon showers are possible for midweek. Following the threat for late-day rain, a sunny end to the week is ahead!

Wednesday showers persist:

Tuesday brought just over 3/4" of rainfall in Rockford at the airport, but some areas received more than an inch. That rain came down heavy and fast, but luckily flash flooding didn't become an issue.

Midweek features another round of showers, but it isn't going to look reminiscent of Tuesday's rainfall. That's because the truly tropical connection we had Tuesday is going to be absent. A few thunderstorms are possible, with an isolated threat for gusty winds or even some hail as the heart of that upper-level low moves overhead.

Don't cancel any outdoor plans, but know that they may have to get pushed inside at least temporarily. There is likely to be plenty of dry time between those hit-or-miss drops.

Bringing "cooling" relief:

Highs Wednesday are going to top out in the upper 70s, but when you factor in dew points near 70°, it is going to feel pretty muggy. The cold front that moves through later in the day Wednesday is bring an end to the humidity. In fact, places just behind the cold front have already seen dew points drop into the lower 50s.

Not only does the cold front scour the humidity, it's also going to scoop out the unsettled pattern from recent days. By Thursday, barely a cloud is going to be floating around in the sky.

Dropping weekend temperatures:

The first cold front that comes through Wednesday isn't going to drop temperatures much. While it does bring in drier air, the significant cool down doesn't come in until Friday.

A stout cold front is poised to move south through the day Friday, ushering in a much cooler weekend forecast. By Saturday, high temperatures are going to slowly climb into the lower 70s, nearly 10° cooler-than-average.

Enjoy the sunshine and comfortably cool afternoon temperatures. Heat and humidity begin to creep back into the middle of next week.