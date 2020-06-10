NASCAR bans Confederate flags from events and property

(WREX) — NASCAR has banned the use of confederate flags at its events, distancing itself from the symbol that's commonly associated with racism.

The ban comes days after Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only black driver, called for banning the Confederate flag during an appearance on CNN.

NASCAR released the following statement Wednesday:

"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport so special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties." NASCAR

NASCAR had previously asked fans to refrain from displaying the Confederate flag at the Daytona International Speedway, even offering a flag exchange program in years past.

The move comes amid global protests against racism sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody on Memorial Day.