First mosquito batches to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois

First mosquito batches to test positive for West Nile virus in IllinoisNew
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Two batches of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus - the first of the year to test positive.
“While we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also remember to take steps to protect our health from other illnesses,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
The Des Plaines Valley Abatement District collected a positive bath on May 31 from River Forest, Ill. Another batch from Evanston, Ill., collected on June 5, tested positive.
No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported yet this year.
In 2019, 46 Illinois counties reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird and/or human case. While human cases are underreported, according to IDPH, IDPH reported 28 human cases and one death last year.
More information about West Nile virus can be found on the IDPH website.
Common symptoms of West Nile virus include: fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms can last for a few days to a few weeks. Most people will never show symptoms though.
Precautions to "Fight the Bite" include practicing the three “R’s” – reduce, repel, and report.
• REDUCE - make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Try to keep doors and windows shut. Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can breed.
• REPEL - when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent.
• REPORT – report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water to kill any mosquito larvae.