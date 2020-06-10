First mosquito batches to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Two batches of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus - the first of the year to test positive.

“While we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also remember to take steps to protect our health from other illnesses,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

The Des Plaines Valley Abatement District collected a positive bath on May 31 from River Forest, Ill. Another batch from Evanston, Ill., collected on June 5, tested positive.

No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported yet this year.

In 2019, 46 Illinois counties reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird and/or human case. While human cases are underreported, according to IDPH, IDPH reported 28 human cases and one death last year.

More information about West Nile virus can be found on the IDPH website.

Common symptoms of West Nile virus include: fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms can last for a few days to a few weeks. Most people will never show symptoms though.

Precautions to "Fight the Bite" include practicing the three “R’s” – reduce, repel, and report.