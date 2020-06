ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford received more than $500,000 in grant money to help the city recover from the effects of COVID-19.

From an $8 million grant, Rockford received $572,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The city plans to use the grant money to pay overtime, hire employees, and buy protective equipment, among other things.

Dekalb County and the City of Dekalb also received a combined total of $107,720 in grant money.