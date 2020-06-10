Minneapolis Police to withdraw from police union negotiations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WREX) — The Minneapolis Police Chief will withdraw immediately from police union negotiations and plans to thoroughly-review police contracts.

"When I watched that video, I did not see humanity," Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said. "If you come into conflict with policy or subculture, I expect your humanity to rise above that- our community expects that."

Arradondo announced the decision on Wednesday during a press conference.

During the press conference, he also promised new research and strategies to spot and intervene with problem officers.