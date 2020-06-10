FHN, Stephenson Co. Health Department to offer free COVID-19 testing

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport will offer a free, drive-through COVID-19 testing site for any adult with or without symptoms.

The Stephenson County Health Department and FHN teamed up to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing for people 18 and older.

Any adult can be tested- including those without symptoms.

Testing is first-come, first-served. No appointment required. Participants need a ID and remain in their car for the testing.

Testing will be available in two sessions at FHN's Burchard Hills campus:

Wednesday, June 17, 5 p.m. till 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24, 5 p.m. till 7:30 p.m.

Although tests will be sent to a lab immediately, FHN cannot guarentee when the results will be returned.

The testing site will not offer an antibody test. The test will only tell you if you have COVID-19 currently, not if you had it and recovered.