Experts: racism creates emotional trauma for black Americans

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The death of George Floyd and others has sparked thousands of black Americans to speak on the emotional trauma of racism. People have used sayings and hashtags like "I am tired" or #enoughisenough to describe the examples of racism seen on social media, tv, and other outlets. Sociologist Jessica Oladapo says the trauma can come in many forms.

"On one hand we have the trauma that our ancestors have imprinted in our genes, but then there is also the added trauma of continuing to experience racism and seeing racism play out on television and in film and on the news," said Oladapo.

Oladapo adds that the constant confrontation of racism impacts a person's way of thinking, interactions with others, and personal mental health.

"Black folk in this society know that they might experience some police brutality, or they might experience some level of racism in the workplace," said Oladapo.

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says the trauma of racism can also affect someone's physical health. She says racism is a form of transgenerational trauma and should be taken seriously as a public health problem.

"It's really the chronic stress, the chronic flight of fight that builds up those inflammatory responses. Now we know over longe periods of time, that chronic inflammation as a result of chronic stress can lead to things like cardiovascular disease, diabetes," said Martell.

Because racism can affect someone's life in many aspects, both experts say changes need to be made schools, work, and social environments in order to combat this trauma and help those live a healthier life.