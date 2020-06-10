Edgebrook Farmers Market reopens

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One of Rockford's most popular farmers markets opens for the first time this season.

Fans of the Edgebrook Farmers Market did see some new changes however.

Social distancing guidelines have been put in place, visitors and vendors must wear masks and customers can't touch products unless they buy them.

Additionally, people are encouraged to use credit and debit cards for touch-less transactions.

The Edgebrook Farmers Market will be open every Wednesday through October.