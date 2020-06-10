Drug shows promise for COVID-19 treatment, Rockford pharmacist weighs in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A drug used to treat blood cancer may also help treat COVID-19 patients.



Calquence, which is made by Astra Zeneca, has shown promise when treating those who have COVID-19.



According to a pharmacist at the Swedish American Regional Cancer Center in Rockford, the results have been helpful, but they do not tell researchers that the patients did well because of the drug. She adds that drug companies and researchers have publicized a lot of early data, leading to unrealistic expectations for some drugs.



"You need to critically judge everything that you see in the media and view things from a variety of sources and listen to the experts," says pharmacist Elizabeth Lindquist. "And when the experts say 'this doesn't mean it's a cure yet,' then understand that they're telling the truth."



The pharmacist adds that we need large randomized well-controlled clinical trials to tell us more about these drugs.

Photo: U.S. Air Force / Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner