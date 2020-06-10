Discovery Center to offer in-person summer camps in July and August

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Discovery Center will offer in-person summer camps for school-aged children with health and safety precautions.

Camps will be either a half- or full-day for children 7 years old and older. They'll also offer mini-camps for younger children.

Discovery Center offers four different STEM camps in July and August. The camps will cover topics like natural disasters and chemistry, among others.

All-day sessions are held Monday through Friday from 9:00 am till 4:00 pm. Each camp costs $230 for the general public and $210 for members. Half-day camps are $115 for the public and $105 for members.

Discovery Center created three mini camps in for younger children to explore water, math and insects for either 90 minutes over three days or two-hours on a Saturday.

To register, visit the Discovery Center's website.