Only one local COVID-19 death reported on Wednesday
WHITESIDE CO (WREX) — Whiteside County was the only local county to report a death on Wednesday.
One person died from COVID-19 in Whiteside County, but there were no additional lab-confirmed cases.
Winnebago County reported 15 new cases. The county also saw an 88 percent recovery rate in COVID-19 patients.
Boone Co announced 5 new cases.
Illinois has seen 129,837 cases since the pandemic began as well as 6,095 deaths.
The state has 625 new confirmed cases and 78 deaths on Wednesday.