Only one local COVID-19 death reported on Wednesday

WHITESIDE CO (WREX) — Whiteside County was the only local county to report a death on Wednesday.

One person died from COVID-19 in Whiteside County, but there were no additional lab-confirmed cases.

Winnebago County reported 15 new cases. The county also saw an 88 percent recovery rate in COVID-19 patients.

Boone Co announced 5 new cases.

Illinois has seen 129,837 cases since the pandemic began as well as 6,095 deaths.

The state has 625 new confirmed cases and 78 deaths on Wednesday.