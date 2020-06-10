City of Rockford announces more listening sessions with aldermen

ROCKFORD (WREX) — New details have come out about a partnership the city of Rockford is starting with the black community; listening sessions with the Rockford City Council are set to begin June 17.



According to a press release from city, members of the Rockford City Council will listen to concerns and stories from members of the black community on June 17, June 24, July 1 and July 8.



Each session will be held at the Salvation Army, 500 S. Rockford Avenue, and will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Community members can sign up to speak beginning at 4:30 p.m. the day of. Each person who signs up may only speak once and is limited to five minutes.

At each session, the League of Women Voters will be on hand to facilitate voter registration; code enforcement complaint forms and 2020 Census information will also be available.

Face coverings must be worn and social distancing measures will be in place.

Aldermen Ann Thompson-Kelly, Joe Chiarelli and Frank Beach are spearheading this initiative. For more information, contact one of them at:

Ald. Ann Thompson-Kelly: 815-968-8389 or Ann.Thompson@rockfordil.gov

Ald. Joe Chiarelli: 815-721-2014 or Joseph.Chairelli@rockfordil.gov

Ald. Frank Beach: 815-399-3737 or Franklin.Beach@rockfordil.gov

Yesterday, the city announced there will be separate listening sessions with Mayor Tom McNamara, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, aldermen and more, plus whoever wants to speak from the black community.



The first listening session for that separate initiative is Thursday, June 18 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.



For more information on those listening sessions, CLICK HERE