Childcare providers eligible for a new $270 million grant program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Governor JB Pritzker announced a $270 million grant program for childcare providers as they reopen in the coming weeks.

“Strengthening child care is as much about building a strong economy as it is investing in our young people – both critical aspects of building an Illinois that truly serves our working families,” Pritzker said.

This grant program is the first in the nation to support childcare providers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor's office.

Childcare providers will receive their first installments of the money later this summer, the governor said.

The Child Care Restoration grant money comes from Illinois's Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (CURE) fund to financially support childcare providers as they reopen in the coming weeks.

State Representative Maurice West, State Senator Steve Stadelman, and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara joined the governor during his announcement on Wednesday at the Rock River Valley YMCA.

While the grant application hasn't launched yet, childcare providers can fill out an "Intent to Apply" survey. The survey helps grant workers prepare for the opening of the official application.