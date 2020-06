BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere Chrysler plant will shut down next week in order to meet customer demand, according to a spokesperson Wednesday at the plant.

Suppliers need time to ramp up production, according to the spokesperson, which is why the plant will be closed from June 15 to June 22.

The plant had reopened June 1 after being shut down due to COVID-19.

The Belvidere Chrysler plant is one of the biggest employers in the Rockford region.