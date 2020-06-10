Art in the Park returns to the Oregon Park District every Wednesday

OREGON (WREX) — The Oregon Park District hosts "Art in the Park" every week for kids to make art projects all while social distancing.

"The community is anxious to get back outside and participate in these types of programs," Erin Folk, Orgeon Park Executive Director, said. "As you can see, everybody has adapted and are just excited to be out in the park again."

This week, participants made keychains. Next Wednesday, kids have the opportunity to make slime.

The event, sponsored by E.D. Entyre & Co., runs every Wednesday through July from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Reading Nook in Oregon.

Every for 30 minutes, 5 kids and their families get to create an art project. All families have to register prior to the free event.

To register for a program with the Oregon Park District, visit their website.