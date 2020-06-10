AMC plans to reopen its theaters in July

NEW YORK (CNN) — AMC Theatres, the world's largest movie theater owner, announced Tuesday that it is planning to reopen its 1,000 theaters around the world next month.



The chain, which closed all its locations March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic, said in its first quarter earnings report Tuesday that it expects "to be fully open globally in July."



That includes reopening theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom. AMC did not provide specific dates for the reopenings.

"The company is looking forward to welcoming guests to its theatres as soon as it is safe and wise to do so, as well as being permissible under local, stat /provincial and federal guidelines," AMC said.

Just last week, AMC said there were "substantial doubts" about its ability to keep operating if the pandemic-related closures continued.

"These are truly unprecedented times," Adam Aron, AMC's CEO, said in a statement. "After starting the year with two solid months of revenue growth compared to last year, in mid-March we were forced to pivot the entire company to respond to the effects of the pandemic."

AMC added that "many things can change between now and July," but it detailed the steps it is taking to reopen safely given COVID-19, including working with local, national and international officials to coordinate the timing and requirements needed for it to reopen.

"We are confident we are taking the necessary steps on a broad array of fronts to ensure AMC's future success as we navigate these turbulent and uncertain times," Aron said.