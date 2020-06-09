YMCA announces its pool will open next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The YMCA announces a plan to open its pool next week.

The YMCA posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon that the Riverfront location will partially open on June 15.

At that time, the pools will only be open for lap lane reservations for 45 minutes at a time. The YMCA says their reservation system will be ready by the end of this week.

The post also said that the YMCA hopes to resume swimming lessons and aqua therapy in the near future.

The YMCA went on to say that open swim will not be available until Illinois moves into phase four of reopening.