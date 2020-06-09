 Skip to Content

Wind Advisory until WED 12:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 3:41 pm
Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Winnebago IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Southeast to south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected. Gusts of 50 to 55 mph with any shower or
thunderstorm through early evening.

* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties.

* WHEN…Until midnight CDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

