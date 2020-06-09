Wind Advisory until WED 12:00 AM CDT

Wind Advisory until WED 12:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Southeast to south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected. Gusts of 50 to 55 mph with any shower or
thunderstorm through early evening.
* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties.
* WHEN…Until midnight CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&