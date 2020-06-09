Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Southeast to south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Ogle, Lee and De Kalb Counties.
* WHEN…This afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&