U.S. women’s soccer team wants Federation to repeal anthem policy

CHICAGO (AP/WREX) —The U.S. women's national team wants the U.S. Soccer Federation to repeal the anthem policy it instituted after Megan Rapinoe started kneeling during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Policy 604-1 from the U.S. Soccer Federation's policy manual says:

All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented.

The U.S. women's team also wants the federation to state publicly that the policy was wrong and issue an apology to the team's black players and supporters.

Rapinoe took a knee during the anthem at a pair of national team matches in 2016. She said she wanted to express solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who silently took a knee during the national anthem before NFL games to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.