Tropical Depression Cristobal lingers through tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quick downpours and strong winds will last into early tonight as Cristobal makes its way into Wisconsin. While the rain won't be as intense as earlier today, watch out for difficult driving weather and possible power outages.

Cristobal moves north:

The rare appearance of a tropical weather system is impressive in its own right, but the fact that Cristobal is still at tropical depression strength (the first step on the tropical weather system scale, with tropical storm and hurricane the next steps) this far north makes today a very unique day.

A few quick showers and downpours are possible through this evening.

An intense rain band dropped up to 1 inch of rain within an hour, causing brief and minor flash flooding. We may see another 1/2" or so of rain with lingering showers tonight.

While risks are lowering, a slight chance for minor flooding remains possible.

The tropical depression continues to weaken, but not before providing more rain and wind. We'll continue to see quick downpours through 9 pm. After that point, the center of the tropical weather system will be far enough north to end rain chances for us. We'll get a chance to dry out tonight and tomorrow morning.

Strong wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible through midnight in the highlighted areas.

Strong winds will linger even after the rain ends. The strongest of the winds hit through midnight, then slightly calmer winds settle in overnight. Winds may gust up to 45 mph from the south, and may result in more scattered tree damage and the possibility of power outages.

Later tonight, the winds may only gust to 30 to 40 mph, with sustained winds under 20 mph. Winds will be out of the southwest by that point.

Rainy, breezy Wednesday:

Scattered lighter rain showers are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening.

After the weather quiets down tonight, we get back into some rainy and windy weather again Wednesday afternoon. A trailing weather system pushes a cold front through the Stateline. This front will spark up scattered showers, but not much for thunder or new downpours. Look for a few bursts of rain Wednesday afternoon and evening, then quiet weather is expected again Wednesday night.

Winds remain breezy throughout the day. While not as strong as today, we may still see some wind gusts up to 30 mph from the west to northwest.

Temperatures begin cooling off with the cold front. Highs fall into the middle 70's for Wednesday afternoon.

Extended sunny stretch:

After two days of wind and rain, the weather settles down for a long stretch. We'll see sunshine, breezy winds, and cooler weather Thursday, then calm, sunny, and cool weather after that through next week.

Temperatures remain in the middle to low 70's until Monday, then the weather warms back into the low 80's early next week. We may not see rain again until at least the middle of next week.