Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 3:34 PM CDT until TUE 4:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Eastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 415 PM CDT.

* At 332 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Rolling Meadows to Northbrook, moving north at

60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing

damaging winds in Cook County.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling,

Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, McHenry,

Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake

Forest, Round Lake, Deerfield and Antioch.

Including the following interstates…

I-94 between mile markers 1 and 26.

I-294 between mile markers 1 and 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH