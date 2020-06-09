Rockford Rescue Mission Thrift Store reopens on Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Rescue Mission will reopen its thrift story after closing it late March due to concerns over COVID-19.

Rockford Rescue Mission will implement new procedures to keep customers and employees safe including:

Contactless Donations on Tuesdays, Thurdays and Saturdays between 9 am and 1 pm

Sanitizing the store dail

Having both staff and customers wear face coverings

Maintaining social distancing guidelines

No donation pick up service

Rockford Rescue Mission CEO Sherry Pitney says that the closure created a financial deficit of $246,000, but the Rescue Mission looks forward to getting back to business.

"It's a large revenue gap to make up," Pitney said. "Our closing also meant a hardship for our shoppers who need a low cost option to stretch their limited dollars at this limited time."

The Rockford Rescue Mission Thrift Store will open Wednesday at 9 am.