 Skip to Content

Rockford Rescue Mission Thrift Store reopens on Wednesday

9:03 pm Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Rescue Mission will reopen its thrift story after closing it late March due to concerns over COVID-19.

Rockford Rescue Mission will implement new procedures to keep customers and employees safe including:

  • Contactless Donations on Tuesdays, Thurdays and Saturdays between 9 am and 1 pm
  • Sanitizing the store dail
  • Having both staff and customers wear face coverings
  • Maintaining social distancing guidelines
  • No donation pick up service

Rockford Rescue Mission CEO Sherry Pitney says that the closure created a financial deficit of $246,000, but the Rescue Mission looks forward to getting back to business.

"It's a large revenue gap to make up," Pitney said. "Our closing also meant a hardship for our shoppers who need a low cost option to stretch their limited dollars at this limited time."

The Rockford Rescue Mission Thrift Store will open Wednesday at 9 am.

William Ingalls

William Ingalls is a photographer at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford and went to high school at Christian Life.

Related Articles

Skip to content