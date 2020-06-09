Rockford Rescue Mission Thrift Store reopens on Wednesday
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Rescue Mission will reopen its thrift story after closing it late March due to concerns over COVID-19.
Rockford Rescue Mission will implement new procedures to keep customers and employees safe including:
- Contactless Donations on Tuesdays, Thurdays and Saturdays between 9 am and 1 pm
- Sanitizing the store dail
- Having both staff and customers wear face coverings
- Maintaining social distancing guidelines
- No donation pick up service
Rockford Rescue Mission CEO Sherry Pitney says that the closure created a financial deficit of $246,000, but the Rescue Mission looks forward to getting back to business.
"It's a large revenue gap to make up," Pitney said. "Our closing also meant a hardship for our shoppers who need a low cost option to stretch their limited dollars at this limited time."
The Rockford Rescue Mission Thrift Store will open Wednesday at 9 am.