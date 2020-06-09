Rockford Park District stands against racism, makes proclamation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District speaks on racism in the community, saying it will not tolerate it.

It made a proclamation of support against racism Tuesday. It says:

"We stand against racism. Black lives matter to us. We stand with all who raise their voices to condemn racism and inequality. We encourage everyone to listen, learn, respect, and stand alongside those who are standing for equality for everyone within our community, throughout the state of Illinois, our country, and our world. As an organization, the Rockford Park District prioritizes the importance of embracing and welcoming people of diverse backgrounds as a critical part of fostering a relevant park system and a vibrant community. We believe that the countless contributions of the black community to the academic, athletic, artistic, civic, and economic successes of our community and the world as a whole must be recognized, supported, and applauded. We stand with our black team members who continue to dedicate their lives to serving others, to develop future leaders of tomorrow, and to unite our diverse community through the common love of play. The Rockford Park District is committed to ensuring the right of every citizen to enjoy life, to experience equality, and to live free from discrimination in a more inclusive and just society." Rockford Park District

The park district says its equity committee is working to make sure the group represents all of Rockford. That includes inviting all employees to share stories about racism and having a conversation about systems of inequality.

"The most difficult part is just really hearing direct stories from our team members," said Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners President Scott Olson. "But the easy part is doing the right thing."

For the first time ever, the Rockford Park District will shut off all the lights at the Nicholas Conservatory on June 19, or Juneteenth. Also known as Freedom Day, it marks the end of slavery in the U.S. The park district says it's a symbolic gesture to show it condemns racism.