ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford is one of the fastest-shrinking cities in the Midwest and in the country, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

According to the Census data, Rockford lost 5% of its population since 2010; going from a population of 153,285 down to 145,609.



That population loss of 7,676 people has put Rockford in 9th place for cities with the largest numeric decrease in population and 15th for the fastest declining large cities, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

David Wilson, professor of geography and urban planning at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, told the Tribune Rockford is suffering from structural, systematic forces in the new postindustrial economy.

“I think those cities are very susceptible to having populations hurt by the new service economy or the new postindustrial economy, and that’s because they have such a historical reliance, and a current reliance, on manufacturing and heavy-duty industry,” said Wilson.

“And for those city economies that have not diversified, they really get hurt, they get pummeled. And what does that mean to get pummeled? People have a very difficult time living there and earning a living wage, ” he told the Tribune.

Wilson went one to say the largest population losses were among those who earn less; they are moving to cities across the Southwest and West coast with better job prospects and lower taxes.

The 2020 Census is still on going, with state population totals to be released in Spring 2021.