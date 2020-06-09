Remnants of Cristobal bring heavy rain, strong winds to Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The recent stretch of dry weather comes to a dramatic end Tuesday afternoon thanks to a former tropical storm.

Tuesday rain, wind:

Don't let the dry conditions early in the day fool you, because clouds are going to be quick to fill in and rain is soon to follow. Temperatures ahead of the rain chances are in the upper 60s and lower 70s as dew points slowly climb through the 50s.

Things are going to feel a little more tropical as the day progresses as the remnants of Cristobal move into the Upper Midwest. Early Tuesday morning, Tropical Depression Cristobal is bringing heavy rain and blustery winds to Missouri.

Winds are forecast to be strongest outside of the Stateline. The area under the wind advisory could see wind gusts approach 50 MPH through Tuesday evening.

Model guidance brings moisture from Cristobal into the Stateline primarily after the noon hour. This period is also when wind gusts are forecast to begin ramping up. Winds could gust in excess of 40 MPH at times, especially between 6 PM and midnight Wednesday. Heavy rain during this period is going to make for tough travel on area roads, particularly in areas susceptible to flash flooding.

The heaviest rain is forecast to fall west of Rockford, with 2" to 4" of rain across eastern Iowa.

The flash flood threat for the local area is fairly low, however the risk increases farther west. Areas of far northwest Illinois, including Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties, could see the heaviest swath of rain. Outside of that area, a general 1/2" to 1.5" is likely. If rain falls heavy enough in a short enough period, ponding on area roads are possible.

Flash flooding is possible across Iowa and far northwest Illinois through Wednesday.

On top of the rain and wind threat, the risk for tornadoes is elevated today thanks to the added spin Cristobal is going to give to the atmosphere. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather in parts of Lee County, or a 2 on a 1-to-5 scale. Outside of far southeast Lee County, a marginal risk exists, or a 1 on a 1-to-5 scale. This threat looks to come about later in the day and should wrap up by midnight.

Quieter by Wednesday:

The timeline of strongest wind and heaviest rain should wrap up by midnight on Wednesday.

The worst of the weather is going to be experienced on Tuesday, but Wednesday keeps the breezy conditions and threat for showers around. Overall, midweek does bring less "noise" to the forecast. This essentially means winds won't be as high, the threat for severe weather is low, and flash flooding isn't a concern.

Showers are likely to develop after the noon hour as a mid-level disturbance pivots overhead. As that disturbance pushes out by the evening, the threat for rain wraps up and winds slowly begin to subside. Following a rough 36 to 48 hours of weather, a much quieter pattern builds for the latter half of the week.

Clearing out for late week:

The back half of the week features quite a change in weather. Sunshine returns as temperatures drop into the middle and upper 70s. The weather remains quiet through the upcoming weekend as temperatures drop into the lower 70s early in the weekend.