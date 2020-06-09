Pritzker recognizes teen advocates fighting to ensure Black Lives Matter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Gov. JB Pritzker participated in a round table discussion about race and criminal justice Tuesday afternoon. While he spoke with local elected officials and church leaders, the main focus was on teenagers using their voice.



There have been countless protests and rallies around the world stressing Black Lives Matter, but a growing number of organizers are teens.

Three Springfield young leaders have inspired Pritzker to keep pushing for change - Derrick Roberts, Nykia Henderson and Nykeyla Henderson.

This may be the first time you're hearing their names, but these teens are getting statewide attention after leading a rally of 1,500 outside the Capitol Complex last Monday. They have continued to hold smaller protests each night. Pritzker says elected officials have to listen to these voices.

"It's important that we not let those voices fade while we look at the detail of what we need to get done, and make sure that it's done the right way," Pritzker said.

"We need to act"

The governor explained he is focusing on three key areas to improve life for Black Illinoisans: Policy changes for police accountability, criminal justice reform and investment in communities of color. Pritzker says he will always fight to advance justice, as that job is far from over.

"There is no justice until there is recognition that Black Lives Matter," said Pritzker. "That's an easy thing to say but a harder thing to act upon, and now we need to act."

Many hear speeches about moving forward, but they want to see action as soon as possible. Protesters already shout a long list of names to remember Black men and women lost to police brutality. They hope the current civil rights movement will bring significant change.

"We're thinking about ourselves. We're thinking about our dads, our uncles, and cousins," said Nykeyla Henderson. "Like, we're thinking about everybody's life that does matter. So, all lives cannot matter until my life matters. That's exactly what we're saying."

The teens are already planning more Black Lives Matter events throughout the month. They say their job won't be done until they see change.

"The older generation put the foot in the door, and we just went straight through it," Derrick Roberts said. "Now it's time for ya'll for live it. You have the rights to do everything. Be yourselves. Don't be scared anymore."