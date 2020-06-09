NIU professor explains what “defunding police” could look like in communities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's an idea that's moving forward in cities like LA and Minneapolis. But what exactly does "defunding police" mean?

"I do think there’s been a lot of misunderstanding about the phrase “defund the police"", says NIU Assistant Professor Dr. Julie Langer.

Langer says she believes there's a misconception people have that this means slashing police budgets drastically.

"It doesn’t mean to stop funding the police. It’s a battle cry, a call to be seen for a larger, more complex idea."

Langer says that complex idea doesn't mean getting rid of police, but rather look at if communities are getting the best return on their investment.

"It's sort of change in the vision of the whole system," says Langer. "We have been funding police and funding them well, and rightly so. At the same time something is not working."

Langer explains defunding would shift a portion of police department dollars to social service agencies, like education and workforce development. Those agencies would work to play a role in intervening in people's lives, specifically young people's lives. Ultimately Langer says the goal is for these agencies to help to decrease crime numbers and shift the burden off police officers to handle everything across the city.

"How do we see a modern police state especially in light that we've closed mental health institutions," says Langer. "We've removed funding from different healthcare streams all these individuals police are servicing used to be served in a different capacity."

Langer says it's a change that can't happen overnight or immediately and will require an engaged community to accomplish.

"It's really relying on citizens as an untapped resource in order to radically change and transform new ideas to public services."