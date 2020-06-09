Markus Smith State Farm providing food for frontline workers

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A stateline business is saying thank you to frontline workers with a special treat.



Markus Smith State Farm in Loves Park will have food trucks provide 250 meals to frontline workers on Friday, June 12 from 12-5 p.m.



The food trucks will be coming from Veebo's Pizza and The Olive Branch.



Markus Smith himself is happy to be able to provide a small gesture to show gratitude to the people working behind the scene through the COVID-19 pandemic.



"There's just been so many that have done so much to give all of us a semblance of normal life during the lockdown and we wanted to do something for them," Smith said.



Markus Smith State Farm is located at 5535 North 2nd Street in Loves Park.



You can find more details on the event on the Markus Smith State Farm Facebook page.