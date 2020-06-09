Man sentenced after backlogged sexual assault kit tested

BELOIT (WREX) -- A man is sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child almost two decades ago.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Jason A. Smith was sentenced Tuesday after he was found guilty in February of sexually assaulting a child.

The crime happened in July 2000, in Beloit. But, the sexual assault kit wasn't tested until the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative was created in 2018.

"Today’s sentencing—and justice in this case—wouldn’t have happened without the testing of a backlogged sexual assault kit,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, in a press release. “This case shows how important it is for all sexual assault kits to be sent to the state crime labs.”

State prosecutors recommended the judge give Smith the highest sentence, and the judge agreed. Smith will spend 25 years in prison, followed by ten years of supervised release.

Smith is already in prison on a 50-year sentence for sexual assault, this 25 year sentence will run consecutive to that sentence.

This is the fourth conviction in the state of Wiscosnin since the state DOJ started testing backlogged kits.