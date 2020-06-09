Harvard teen seriously hurt after car crashes into utility pole

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WREX) — A 15-year-old Harvard girl is in serious condition after a car crash in Woodstock Monday.



According to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, the girl was a passenger in a car going east on Charles Road in unincorporated Woodstock around 2:30 p.m.



When the car moved to the westbound lane to pass several cars, it went off the road and hit a utility pole.



Officials say it's unknown what caused the car to go off the road.



The 15-year-old was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Milwaukee.



The driver, a 17-year-old girl, was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital in Woodstock.



Officials say the driver was in good condition and was released from the hospital Monday night.



The Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.



Police don't believe drug and alcohol use is the cause.



It's unknown if either the driver or passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.