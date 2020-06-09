Gov. Pritzker coming to Rockford on Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will be in Rockford on Wednesday.



The governor, alongside U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) of the 17th District, State Rep. Maurice West (D) of the 67th District in Rockford and local leaders will discuss the Child Care Restoration Grants program.



The program provides emergency relief to childcare providers.



Since Illinois has hit Phase 3 of its "Restore Illinois" plan, the governor has been traveling to various parts of the state, including East St. Louis, Moline and Decatur among other places.



The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.