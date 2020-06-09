Flash Flood Watch from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT

Flash Flood Watch from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH THIS EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of northwest Illinois and Iowa, including the
following areas, in northwest Illinois, Jo Daviess and Rock
Island. In Iowa, Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware,
Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn, and Scott.
* From 11 AM CDT this morning through this evening
* 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts of 4
inches possible. Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour may
cause flash flooding. The heaviest rain should occur west of the
Mississippi River.
* Heavy rainfall will result in flooding of low lying or poor
drainage areas and potential flash flooding on smaller creeks
and streams. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers
will also be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible.
Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are
issued or flash flooding develops.
