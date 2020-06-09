Flash Flood Watch from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of northwest Illinois and Iowa, including the

following areas, in northwest Illinois, Jo Daviess and Rock

Island. In Iowa, Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware,

Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn, and Scott.

* From 11 AM CDT this morning through this evening

* 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts of 4

inches possible. Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour may

cause flash flooding. The heaviest rain should occur west of the

Mississippi River.

* Heavy rainfall will result in flooding of low lying or poor

drainage areas and potential flash flooding on smaller creeks

and streams. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers

will also be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible.

Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are

issued or flash flooding develops.

&&