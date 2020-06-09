Dedmond making voice heard in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — Anthony Dedmond coaches football and wrestling at Freeport High School. He joined a big group of people in the Pretzel City over the weekend in a march to raise awareness about police brutality and other issues involving race.

"Too long we've had too many problems going on," Dedmond said. "Right now with the day and age we live in it's scary. It's scary for African-Americans. It's scary for African-American men. With me raising an African-American man, it is."

Before working in Freeport schools, Dedmond was a corrections officer.

"I was tired of seeing younger African-American men coming in so I became discouraged and frustrated," he said. "I was fortunate enough to get the opportunity to take a job at the middle school in Freeport. That was back in 2010. It was a big drop in pay but at that time my calling was I wanted to help people. I wanted to help students become better people."

As a coach and mentor to many young, black kids every year, Dedmond preaches certain messages.

"We're doing the right things," he said. "Being your own man, using your mind, not settling for being minimal. Understanding things will be stacked up against you and how much harder you have to work for them."

Dedmond uses his wrestling room as an example. He says it's always one of the more diverse teams around.

"It gives me hope," Dedmond said. "It just shows regardless of who you are or where you are, you can always make a change for the better. You just have to want to."

That desire to make a change has led people from all walks of life to join together in recent weeks, with coach Dedmond doing his part to get his message across.