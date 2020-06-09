Comparing and contrasting the civil rights movement to 2020 protests

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The protests after the death of George Floyd have gained worldwide attention but for decades black Americans have fought for equality.

People like Victory Bell who says Rockford was a tough place in the 1960s.

"It was not a welcoming community for equal opportunity or healthy growth. That was Rockford," said former Rockford Ward 5 Alderman Victory Bell.

Before Bell became an alderman in 1971, he remembers starting his career on a much different path than his white classmates.

"Girls were working basically in the operating room and basically the only thing that I was considered for was being a janitor," said Bell.

According to an associate professor at NIU, underemployment for African Americans wasn't uncommon in the 1950s and '60s and remains an issue today.

"The pandemic has highlighted that African Americans are in these jobs that are low-paying but are essential and they don't have the privilege like me as a college professor to be able to work from home," said NIU Associate Professor of Sociology and Latino Studies Dr. Simon Weffer-Elizondo.

Dr. Weffer says the protests during the civil rights era called to change systemic racial issues in housing, in school and at the hands of state officials. He says although the U.S. made headway, there's still a long way to go for change.

"We need big, systemic changes and everyone to buy in or we are just kicking the can down the road," said Dr. Weffer.

"There is a strategy that you have to use if you are going to move up in a system that is geared towards keeping you down," said Bell.

A big catalyst for change in today's world is social media.

"We can document these injustices much more so perhaps in the '60s what happened to George Floyd would have never been known except for the people that were right there in the moment," said Dr. Weffer.

Hoping the ladder becomes easier to climb for all races in the future.