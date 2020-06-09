Chicago man charged with first degree murder after deadly McHenry County crash

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — A Chicago man is in custody on several charges, including first degree murder, after a deadly crash in McHenry County.



William Bishop, 42, of Chicago, faces several charges, including first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, reckless homicide and two counts of driving under the influence.



The crash happened on May 18 in the 11500 block of Vanderkarr Rd. in McHenry County.



Authorities say Bishop intentionally crashed his vehicle into a van, killing the driver and severely hurting a passenger.

Bishop is due in court on Monday.