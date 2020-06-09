‘Cheese Days’ celebration in Monroe postponed until 2021

MONROE (WKOW) -- Organizers of the famous "Cheese Days" festival on the square in Monroe has been postponed until 2021.

The festival dedicated to everything cheese was originally scheduled for September of this year but like festivals all across Wisconsin, COVID-19 concerns has forced the cancellation of yet another popular tradition.



Instead, "Cheese Days" 2021 will be held on September 17-19. The festival is typically held on the third weekend of even years, but organizers decided to adapt and make an exception for next year.