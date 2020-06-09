Black leaders say mayor’s plan is the start to change

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Protesters have marched around the City of Rockford for more than a week, demanding justice against racism. In response, Mayor Tom McNamara created a four-step plan to combat racism and social injustice. NAACP Rockford Chapter President, Rhonda Greer, says the plan is a start to addressing these problems.

"My response to what he says is he thought about civic engagement. He took that full circle and did his homework," said Greer. "Words are always good, they are good. And if we put it together and act those words out, then it's totally different then just putting four steps together."

Community member Bryant Moore also agrees the plan is a start to addressing problems. But he says the plan lacks a focus on crime prevention in the black community. He says this issue is the root of many racial problems.

"I think we need to have a serious conversation on what is crime prevention. Is crime prevention putting more police on the street? Or can we say crime prevention is looking at the root of crime; poverty, lack of education, resources? And if we start putting our money toward eradicating those things, crime will go down," said Moore.

Both leaders say entities like the Rockford Police Department, city council, and Rockford Public School District 205 also need to step up in the fight against racism. Greer adds that people in the community, especially young people, need to speak up about this topic and voice their concerns.