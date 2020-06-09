Black community listening sessions announced with city of Rockford

ROCKORD (WREX) — More than a week after protesters hit the streets in Rockford, citing racism and unjust treatment of the black community, the city announces a partnership with some members of the black community.

The group of people does not have a name or formal organization. They say they are just concerned black citizens who want to help spark change in the city.

On Tuesday, they announced the first of what will be multiple listening sessions. Those sessions will include Mayor Tom McNamara, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, adlermen and more, plus whoever wants to speak from the black community.

The first listening session is Thursday, June 18 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. People must sign up if they want to speak at it. They can do so virtually or in person.

