Anonymous family offers to match $5,000 in community donations for Freeport Art Museum

FREEPORT (WREX) — A family, who wishes to be anonymous, has offered to donate $5,000 to the Freeport Art Museum if the community can raise another $5,000.

This is the second matching donation offer this summer. Last month, the art museum announced an anonymous donor would give $5,000 if the community matched that—and they did.

The community has until the end of June to raise the additional $5,000. If they succeed, the donors and the community would donate $20,000 to the art museum.

Since Freeport Art Museum can't hold classes or fundraising events due to the pandemic, it has lost a significant source of funding, according to the museum. It canceled many of its programs in accordance to the Illinois governor's orders.

“I have been humbled by our community's enthusiastic response to raising funds to unlock the initial $5,000 match," Freeport Art Museum Executive Director, Jason Judd said. "With that said, I was taken aback when I received news that an anonymous family is willing to gift us another $5,000 if we are able to match it through community donations. I accepted the challenge because of the overwhelming heartfelt support that we have received the past few weeks.”

The anonymous family released the following statement about the inspiration behind the donation.

“After witnessing the swift support from the community in helping the Freeport Art Museum raise funds towards the first donor's matching gift of $5,000, we knew what we needed to do—we needed to offer another $5,000 to match. Why? Well, we are offering this new $5,000 match because the community has shown that they are up to the challenge.” Anonymous family offering $5,000 match donation to Freeport Art Museum

CLICK HERE to donate to the Freeport Art Museum and to learn more.