Allegations of inmate mistreatment are not true, sheriff’s office says

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said allegations made by Rockford Youth Activism of inmate mistreatment are "simply not true."

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Tuesday, following accusations by Rockford Youth Activism were made on Saturday. The group said during a protest that corrections officers used tear gas in the facility during an incident on June 2, and that an inmate broke their arm.



But the sheriff's office is disputing the accusation.

"We stand by our officers and maintain that these allegations of mistreatment are absolutely false," the statement said. "Corrections Officers perform a difficult but necessary job under stressful conditions and at times are forced to use their training to de-escalate situations."

According to the statement, on June 2, corrections officers used pepper spray on three disruptive inmates. There were no inmate or staff injuries that day, the jail said.

The Winnebago County Jail does not use tear gas on inmates, the sheriff's office said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office also said all uniformed officers within the jail wear body cameras while working "to improve transparency and the accountability of all members of the Sheriff's Office." Since 2019, deputies and officers in the jail have worn body cameras.