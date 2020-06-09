8 Minutes of Expertise: Rep. Maurice West

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week, 13 WREX is changing the focus of our segment 8 Minutes of Expertise to address the ongoing protests in American and right here in Rockford, and the calls to end racism and police brutality against the black community.



First on the segment was Rep. Maurice West, who represents Rockford in the 67th District. He's calling on leaders to listen to many voices in the black community, and enact change based on a productive dialogue.