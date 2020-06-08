Winnebago County nears 2,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — There are now 32 new coronavirus cases in Winnebago County, according to Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.

This comes one day after Winnebago County reported 34 new cases. The county is now up to 2,594 confirmed cases of the virus.

County health officials said its death toll sits at 76 as no new deaths were reported on Monday.

The county has had 22,887 negative tests. Officials said the recovery rate in Winnebago County stands at 86.3%.

Below is list of areas of concern the Winnebago County Health Department is reporting.